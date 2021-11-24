ALTON - The Alton Fourth Ward Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, November 27, and all residents are urged to participate, Alderwoman Rosie Brown announced today.

Brown has been very active in her ward in cleanup activities and she believes this would be a great way for residents to make a difference in the appearance of that area.

The meeting place for the cleanup is in the 900 block of Hampton at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, she said.

Brown also made a push for all of Alton to follow the same plan with a cleanup in their own wards.

"We encourage everyone to clean around their neighborhoods in Alton," Brown said. "Let's make Alton litter-free."

