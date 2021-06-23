ALTON - Nate Keener, Ward 7 Alderman announces a meet and greet “Coffee with Keener” event for June 30th from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at Maeva’s coffee on Milton Road.

“During the campaign I promised voters I would be accessible to them, to answer their questions and update them regularly on the progress being made in city council. This will be the first of many quarterly events to make good on that promise,” said Keener

The event is free and open to all. There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to come and go as they please.

“If residents have questions about issues in the Ward, ideas to make it a better place to live, or just want to meet their neighbors, this is a casual, informal opportunity to do that,” said Keener.

Alderman Keener can be reached at 618-208-7261.

