GLEN CARBON - At Albert Cassens Elementary School, students strive for excellence on a day-to-day basis.

Students like fourth grader Liana Miller go above and beyond what any child their age could possibly do with extraordinary wisdom and heart.

Since her birthday is on Veterans Day, she decided to give the guests at the annual Veterans Day Luncheon an amazing gift herself. Liana sang a special tribute song to all of the men and women in attendance who had heroically served their country, as well as paid respects to those who lost their lives.

“Liana has a beautiful singing voice and a great heart,” Albert Cassens Elementary School Principal Martha Richey said.

When Liana is not signing her little heart out to veterans or friends and family members, she enjoys horseback riding.

At Albert Cassens, Liana looks forward to Language Arts in Mrs. Tebbe’s class.

“I love to read and write,” she said.

She also loves getting to make some art and play music in school. Like most students her age, her least favorite subject is mathematics.

“When I grow up, I want to be a horseback rider, author or artist,” Liana said.

In line with the entire school’s mission, Liana Miller has shown that she has gone above and beyond giving nothing less than her personal best. With her obvious understanding of reaching out to the community and sharing her talents with the world, Liana's future will be quite bright.

