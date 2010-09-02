The Albany Marine Corps Band will be performing at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheatre September 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., to encourage music education and aid in the recruiting of new musicians.

Formed in 1990, the Albany Marine Band became one of only twelve bands throughout the Marine Corps. Stationed at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia, this Band of fifty Marines travels throughout the United States and internationally to fulfill its mission of serving as musical ambassadors, providing music for military ceremonies, community celebrations, recruiting programs, and official events. Although this Band primarily serves as a ceremonial ensemble, the Band also performs as a Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Brass and Woodwind Quintets, Jazz Combo, Saxophone Quartet and Dixieland Band.

In 2009, the Band traveled more than fifty thousand miles to perform over one hundred commitments in locations such as Essex Junction, VT, New Orleans, LA, San Antonio, TX, and at the Re Opening of the crown at the Statue Of Liberty in Liberty, NY. The Albany Marine Band performed for more than twenty million people nationwide in 2008-2009, along with performing on national television for Good Morning America and The Outback Bowl in Tampa, FL.

Marine Corps Bands are composed of men and women who are the proud bearers of a heritage dating back to the whistling fifes and rolling drums of the first Marine musicians in 1775. A long-standing tradition of excellence and service to Corps and country is their legacy, and it is one which they willingly embrace. They are the few, the proud, the Marines!

For more information concerning this press release, contact Sgt. Alvaro V. Aro, Marketing and Public Affairs Representative, Marine Corps Recruiting Station St. Louis.

