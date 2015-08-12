Name: Alayna Marie Schaibly

Parents: Alisha Marie Ansell and Adam James Schaibly

Weight: 7 lbs 9oz

Birthdate: 7/2/15

Time: 4:44 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Mark and Dawn Ansell of Brighton and Phillip Shaibly of Alton

Great Grandparents: Nancy Booth of Dow, Gerald Nickels of Holiday Shores, Dorene and John Sullivant of Bethalto, Eileen Ansell of Brighton

Great Great Gradnparent: Mary Nickels of Jerseyville

 