Alayna Marie Schaibly
Name: Alayna Marie Schaibly
Parents: Alisha Marie Ansell and Adam James Schaibly
Weight: 7 lbs 9oz
Birthdate: 7/2/15
Time: 4:44 AM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Grandparents: Mark and Dawn Ansell of Brighton and Phillip Shaibly of Alton
Great Grandparents: Nancy Booth of Dow, Gerald Nickels of Holiday Shores, Dorene and John Sullivant of Bethalto, Eileen Ansell of Brighton
Great Great Gradnparent: Mary Nickels of Jerseyville