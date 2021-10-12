GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is proud to announce that Alana Campbell of Carterville, Illinois has been awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor – a lifesaving award she received for demonstrating heroism in saving another’s life.

Alana prevented a sunny day from turning tragic this summer when she took quick actions to save her cousin Piper Morris from nearly drowning. The girls were swimming together one afternoon when Alana, who is 11, recognized that 6-year-old Piper was having a seizure. As Piper was going underwater, Alana rushed over to keep her cousin afloat.

“I’ve seen [the seizures] happen a few other times,” Alana said. “They are always scary and I feel helpless when they are happening. At the time it happened, I really didn’t have too much time to think about it. I just knew I had to do something.”

On this day, Alana’s alert response was invaluable. After rescuing Piper from going underwater, she carried the younger girl across the pool to the ladder, where their grandmother, Jan Morris, helped get her onto the deck to recover.

“Without Alana’s quick actions, I dread even thinking about what other outcomes there would have been,” said Jan.

Girl Scouts of the USA has honored Alana’s heroic efforts with the Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor. Girl Scouts have been honored since 1913 for deeds that help save lives. Girl Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have the presence of mind and be of service to others. Lifesaving Awards, however, are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

“This time I wasn’t helpless and was able to rescue my cousin,” Alana said.

"All of us at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are extremely proud of Alana for her heroic efforts,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. She definitely exhibited courage, confidence, and character - the core characteristics of Girl Scouts. We are happy to have such a remarkable young lady as part of our council."

Alana has just started her 7th year as a Girl Scout. She enjoys the friendships and activities her troop is able to do together the most. Alana is the daughter of Kristy and Daniel Campbell. Piper, who looks up to her big cousin, just joined Girl Scouts this year.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

