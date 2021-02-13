GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is proud to announce Alan Meyer, President & CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union as Chairman-Elect of the Board of Directors. At a recent RBGA Board of Directors meeting, Alan Meyer was voted by his peers to be the Chairman for 2022. As Chairman he will manage the decision-making process of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Alan is an active supporter of the Riverbend communities. He has been involved with the RiverBend Growth Association since 2013 before joining the board in 2016 and is also the incoming Campaign Chair for the Southwest Illinois District of the United Way, as well as a member of the Metro East Leadership Council of the American Cancer Society. On the professional level Alan is a recognized leader in the credit union industry. He has served on the Illinois Credit Union League since 2010, most recently as its Chairman from 2016 to 2018.

Alan Meyer said: “Economic growth drives investment in our local communities. I look forward to continuing the work of the RBGA in coordination with the outstanding staff and members who are so passionate about the viability of our region and its businesses.”

He and his wife, Tammie, have two adult children, Jack and Kelsey.

The RiverBend Growth Association is excited for the future if the organization under the leadership of Chairman Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY Financial Representative and Chair-Elect Alan Meyer.

