‘Aladdin Jr.’ Offering Young Thespians Unique Theater Experience Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Aspiring young thespians will get the unique chance to try their hands at all aspects of a musical production this summer, and culminate a weeklong College for Kids workshop with a live public performance at Lewis and Clark Community College’s newly-renovated Hatheway Cultural Center on July 15.

“Aladdin Jr.” will kick off on July 11 with in-class auditions for the classic roles of Genie, Aladdin, Jasmine and other supporting characters, and students will attend rehearsals and workshops in class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through July 15.

“We want the camp to be the full experience of putting on a show – how it works from start to finish. Everyone will do everything,” said instructor Chris Eubank. “It’s a chance for students to explore their creative sides – especially for those who enjoy performing in front of others.”

No matter what the student’s interest or specialty, workshops will include everything from acting games and choreography to behind the scenes work and other fun activities.

“Basically it’s an all-around experience – it’s not just music, it’s not just theater, it’s not just backstage – it’s everything, a triple threat,” Eubank said.

“Aladdin Jr.” is a part of Music Theater International’s Broadway Junior collection – classic and contemporary shows cut into 70-minute versions suited for children, which Eubank says is a growing trend – more and more companies are creating these versions for younger performers and audiences.

Eubank is a conductor for the Riverbend Children’s Chorus and a Music Director at Evangelical School in Godfrey but has taught at various levels from pre-kindergarten to college. He is also a part time vocal instructor in Lewis and Clark’s music department, and is a choral instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

During College for Kids 2010, Eubank taught a similar class, though smaller in scale, which presented “Schoolhouse Rock Live” at the end of the summer. Joining him this year will be Lori MeCaskey, who teaches elementary music education in the Alton School District.

"We're excited to have Chris back for another summer. He did such a wonderful job on the kids’ theater camp last summer; I can't wait to see what he has in store for this year!” said Katie Haas, assistant director for Corporate and Community Learning. “This program offers a very unique opportunity to explore all of the exciting aspects of theater. From acting and singing to costuming, lighting and makeup, kids will get a well-rounded experience.”

“If they’re interested in doing it as a career, or even if they aren’t, it’s just good experience working with people,” Eubank said.

The camp is also a pilot for new full-day format College for Kids classes, at the request of parents over the past several years.

“Aladdin Jr.” is for children ages 9 to 17, and costs $249 for the entire week. The live performance at the end of the class will be open to family, friends and the general public, free of charge, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theater inside the Hatheway Cultural Center on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus.

For more information, contact Jenn Ciavarella at (618) 468-5730 or jciavarella@lc.edu, or call Lewis and Clark’s Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000 to sign up today. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip