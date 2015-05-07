Celebrating our 15 area American Lung Asthma Awareness & Lung Education Walk, Saturday, May 2, Godfrey's Mayor Mike Mc Cormick writes Proclamation, dedicating the 1st Saturday in May as Asthma Awareness & Lung Education Day throughout the Village ofGodfrey, supporting the effort is Mike Walters from Madison County Board. The team gathered at Glazebrook Park, at the Concession Stand. Jaris Waide, event promoter Shirley Waide, artistic designer, and Jim Norris kicked-off the event with a welcome and giving the enthusiastic crowd a 1 Question Pop Quiz, exchanging answers, emphasizing the importance of communicating your urgent detail to the 9-1-1 operator, for clarity & immediate dispatching of emergency vehicles, if needed. Noting & stressing, to remain calm, relaying important details about making emergency calls to 9-1-such as, reporting an asthmatic attack, when minutes count. Distributing an Asthma Action Plan, Linda Smith, ALA Board member, lead the discussion, the importance of being prepared in advance of an emergency, with an Asthma Action Plan for family members, friends & neighbors.

Then, Lori Younger, Director for the American Lung Association, based out of the Springfield Office, announced that our Governor has just released necessary State-Wide funds to keep vital programs on-going, which aroused cheers & a round of applause! The walk commenced, everyone walked at their own pace, enjoying the awesome weather.

Bill Perkins, with the Franklin Lodge # 25, made the delivery of pancakes & sausages breakfast, to the hungry group.

Thanks, very much, to Kohl's, Alton Store employee, Kim Willis, our ALA Team Captain, along with Kohl's co-workers, full participation; Qualifying our team for a $ 500 Donation!

Special thanks to Shane Cox, for introducing the Place Mats advertising, to me, through RiverBender.Com

Very special thanks to Everett Loy for making & donating the event pins & magnets! Special thanks to Lori Younger for joining us, this year & special thanks to Linda Smith for providing event management & sponsoring our celebration meal!



Special thanks for the continuing community support from Mayor Mike McCormick & Madison County Board Member, Mike Walters!



Tremendous thanks to all participants, faithful donors near & far, boosting this team's morale & donations, which directly CO-Sponsor children asthma awareness & lung education!

Plus, please do mark your 2016 calendar, for the 1st Saturday in May, to join my ALA Team, as we advance to "P!" "P" is for Project Lung Health!

Walk with us!

Jaris Waide, ALA Children's Ambassador, Honoree Chairperson

