Live On Stage, Inc. and the Greater Alton Community Concert Association Announce One-man musical-comedian as part of their 2014 - 2015 Concert Season

NASHVILLE - Al Simmons, a "tour-de-force of ingenious, charming silliness" (Globe and Mail), will bring his highly inventive and wacky one-man show to at Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center on Sunday, February 15, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 with open seating). Single tickets for this event are $25 adults (advance); $27 at the door; $10 students under the age of 12. For more information/make a reservation for a group of 15 or more and receive a 20% discount call the GACA contact line at 618-468-4222. In addition to that Metrotix.com, Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau (credit card purchases may be made) or visit the website www.altonconcerts.org to purchase tickets.

Further information is available on our website www.altonconcerts.org.

"A lightning bolt of wonderful lunacy..."

- Toronto Star

Vaudeville's half-century of popularity may have passed, but don't tell that to Al Simmons. He has delighted audiences with his gadget-filled musical-comedy style for over three decades, inspired by the work of Spike Jones and Danny Kaye. Simmons is the 1995 Juno Award-winner for "Best Children's Album," and his illustrated children's book "Counting Feathers" was short-listed for McNally-Robinson's "Book of the Year" in 1997. He has produced thee audio CDs, all of which were Parent's Choice honorees and Juno Award nominated. Simmons is proud to have a hot dog named after him in his hometown of Anola, Manitoba. Follow this link to view a video featuring Al Simmons

The Greater Alton Community Concert Association is celebrating the 74th season presenting family-friendly, entertaining artists to the community. Since 1941 the association continues to operate with a no-hired personnel policy. The volunteers dedicate their time and services in carrying on the business of the organization. Bud Shultz (VP of Publicity) invites the community to come and support the musicians and enjoy the wonderful diverse programs.

