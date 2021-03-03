A.J. Smith Scores Career-High Of 31 Points, Tops 1,000-Point Mark Against Nokomis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 69, NOKOMIS 42: A.J. Smith scored a career-high 31 points, including his 1,000th career point, as Metro-East defeated Nokomis in a Prairie State Conference game at Hooks Gym. Smith is the 11th player in school history to top the 1,000-point mark, the first in five years, and also the third player from Edwardsville to reach the milestone this season, joining Edwardsville High players Brennan Weller and Sydney Harris as those who've hit the mark. Article continues after sponsor message With the win, the Knights are now 7-3, while the Redskins fall to 7-5. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip