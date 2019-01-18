EDWARDSVILLE 65, JERSEY 52: Over in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, A.J. Robertson led the Tigers with 15 points, Jaylon Tuggle added 14 and Brennan Weller 10 as the Tigers defeated the host school at Havens Gym.

Matthew Jackson led the Panthers with 14 points, while Kurt Hall and Alex Strebel had eight apiece.

The Tigers are now 5-12 on the year, while Jersey is 9-12.

Edwardsville rolled to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, but Jersey rallied to cut it to 19-16, then the Tigers powered ahead the rest of the game. Jersey did not give up and continued to battle.

The Panthers’ Kurt Hall set a record for three-pointers for Jersey for his career in the fourth quarter. He now has 182 over his time as a Panther player.

Edwardsville head boys coach Dustin Battas said it was great to pick up the Tigers’ fifth win in the contest.

“It has been heart-wrenching,” Battas said of several close losses. The Tigers have lost five games by one basket.

Coach Battas said he told his kids at halftime, Jersey would rebound and they did.

“I was really happy with our composure in the third quarter,” he said. “Jersey has a good team and some older guys on their team who can play; we weren’t surprised they came back.”

Battas said he was happy his bench was able to see considerable playing time in the game, too. The coach said he couldn’t say enough for this year’s team, despite some difficult losses.

“As a head coach I feel we have been right there (close to a win) several times this season,” he said. “We have good boys with good parents and support at home. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys in my first year as head coach. They practice hard every day and are a terrific team to coach.”

Edwardsville plays Cahokia at 5 tonight in the tourney and Battas looks for a competitive game.

“Our guys are excited to compete,” Battas said. “Cahokia is similar to the teams we have been able to play in the Southwestern Conference.”

Jersey plays Pittsfield at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the tourney. Highland moved to the championship game against Collinsville at 8 p.m. Friday with a 64-50 win over Cahokia.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

