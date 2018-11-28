IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former Edwardsville standout football player A.J. Epenesa, currently a sophomore at Iowa, was named to the Big Ten’s All-Conference team.

Epenesa, who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2017, was named to the media’s First Team and the coaches’ second team, which was released by the conference on Tuesday.

In the regular season just concluded, Epenesa had 35 tackles, 20 solos and 15 assists, and is the team’s co-leader in sacks with 9.5, for a total of 59 yards. He also has an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 63-0 win at Illinois Nov. 17.

In his two-year career at Iowa, he has a total of 50 tackles, 28 of them solo with 22 assists, and has been credited with 14 sacks for a total of 69 yards.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 8-4, 5-4 in the Big Ten West Division, and will be playing in a bowl game for the 17th time in the last 18 seasons. Iowa’s bowl game and opponent will be announced on Sunday.

Last year, Iowa defeated Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York.

