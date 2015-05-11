Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa battled wet conditions in the discus competition Saturday at the Collinsville Invitational, but he still hurled the discus his season best at 194-3.

Sophomore Epenesa set a Collinsville Invitational record in the meet that stood since 2011; he again broke his own school record. The toss is one of the best, if not the top throw so far in the state and also one of the tops in the country in high school competition.

Matt Martin, the Edwardsville High School specialty coach in the shot put and discus, said the ring was soaking wet, but when Epenesa let loose of the discus on his fifth throw, he was in perfect position. Martin is also the Edwardsville head football coach.

“He had a good release and the discus carried very well,” he said of his record throw. “It was fun to watch and be a part of. “

Epenesa, 6-5, 245 pounds, came in as a freshman and was simply “a natural,” as Martin calls him, in the discus.

“With a lot of kids you spend their whole freshman year getting the release part of throwing the discus down, but with him his release was natural,” he said. “He didn’t throw as a seventh grader or eighth grader, which makes it even more amazing.”

Epenesa is rated as one of the top college football picks in America at his defensive end position. He is being recruited to play football at nearly every Division I school in America.

The heralded Epenesa is also a star on the varsity basketball team and Martin said if he wanted, Martin said he thinks he could be a Division I college basketball player, but football is his love.

A routine that Edwardsville’s track and field team has is the youngest shot put or discus thrower has to pull the wagon with the weight equipment at the end of practice back to the school.

“A.J. never complains and always pulls the wagon because he is the youngest kid,” Martin said.

Martin said A.J.’s parents have taught him values, to stay humble, work hard and focus on improvement.

“The heavy recruiting is an energy absorber, but it is also a blessing,” Martin said. “He is very fortunate and he knows it and he keeps it in perspective.”

Martin said there are some Division I colleges who encourage football players to also participate in track and field. He has no doubt that Epenesa could throw the shot put and discus in college.

Edwardsville has a saying that it is not about being the No. 1 recruit, but being the No. 1 player, Martin added.

A.J. has such an opportunity to make a positive difference,” Martin said.

“He can have impact on the football program, but also in basketball and track and field. He can also have an impact on the student body and our community.”

