COME ONE COME ALL - Airport Plaza is proud to announce the first BUSINESS ON THE PARKING LOT!

On Saturday, August 16, 2014, for a nominal fee, set up a table top at the Airport Plaza Bowl parking lot and utilize the time to network and introduce your business to the area.

There will barbecuing, beverages, and later in the afternoon, entertainment. This will be a great (not to mention inexpensive) way to meet your neighbors in business and reintroduce yourself to the community. For details, please contact Airport Plaza's General Manager Tom White at (618) 377-2131.

