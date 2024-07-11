BELLEVILLE – Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by state and local officials Monday, July 15, 2024, for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new two-lane road.

The road will extend Air Mobility Drive from Illinois 161 to Illinois 158/177 in St. Clair County.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Air Mobility Drive construction site, accessible off Illinois 177 south, 1.25 miles west of Illinois 158/177.

The new roadway aims to improve transportation infrastructure in the area, enhancing connectivity and potentially easing traffic congestion.

For more information, interested parties can contact Dawn Johnson at Dawn.Johnson@illinois.gov.

