Alton - A few older residents of the riverbend area were very happy to hear that they would be receiving air conditioning units from Senior Services Plus. This past week Senior Services Plus was fortunate to receive window air conditioning units from Ameren. Ameren donated ten units to Senior Services Plus to distribute to individuals over 60 who were in great need for an air conditioner. "The temperature in our area reached 100 degrees many days this summer, so everyone could have used another air conditioner, but seniors are at a higher risk of heat exposure, which made this donation so important." said executive director John Becker. "Once we knew we were getting the AC units, we sent out a flyer to all of out departments." A few of the recipients of the AC units were seniors who use our Information & Assistance department. The rest were donated to individuals who receive our In Home Care services. "In some cases these individuals don't have any family in the area, and we may be the only ones who know they don't have AC." said Jayne Hamilton In Home Care Site Supervisor. Almost as soon as the AC units arrived at Senior Services Plus they were loaded into trucks and taken to the homes of the individuals who where to receive them. The people who received the AC units were very grateful for such a gift from Ameren. Senior Services Plus wants to remind everyone that summer heat is hard on the older population and that if you live in a neighborhood with seniors that you should stop in once in a while to check in. Senior Services Plus is a non-profit organization that provides programs and services to older adults in the Metropolitan area, and that is you have questions about services in you area feel free to call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 or visit them online at www.seniorservicesplus.org.