JERSEYVILLE - The 51st Annual Southern Illinois Ainad Shriner’s Circus will be coming to the Jerseyville American Legion Park at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4.

The Ainad Shrine Circus begins with an atmosphere of pure excitement led by ringmaster extraordinaire, Brian La Palme. Dangerous, dynamic beasts of incredible beauty will perform in the steel cage as their trainer cues the animals into action.

A unique bow and arrow act, tumbling routines, the wheel of destiny, extreme globe riders clowns, an amazing laser light show and much more will be included in the evening.

Tickets for the circus are $15 for adults and $10 for children, free children's tickets are available upon download: http://www.soilshrinercircus.com/.

The circus will also be making stops at Belleville, Madison, Highland, Olney, Salem and DuQuoin, for more information or to purchase tickets contact circus chairman Gary Pops at 888-567-1870 or visit www.soilshrinercircus.com.

Proceeds from the circus are for the benefit of the Ainad Shriners General Fund. Contributions do not benefit the Shriners Hospital and are not tax deductible.

