JERSEYVILLE - The Ainad Shrine Circus is something Jerseyville residents have always appreciated and the dazzle associated with the show was there again Monday night.

Ringmaster Brian La Palme led the circus at the Jersey event and said he appreciates the following they have in the Jersey County area. He said the circus members enjoy performing at the smaller, more intimate settings.

The Ainad Shrine Circus provided fans a look into the mysterious and beautiful world of their family fun. The Ainad Shrine Circus has both human and animal performers and was again an adventure for those in attendance.

La Palme said he misses having the elephants with him in Illinois and he talked of an Illinois ruling banning them in circus performances last year. He said every other state but Illinois allow elephants to perform.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We can still have tigers, but there are no elephants allowed in Illinois,” La Palme said.

“The Illinois governor signed into law that elephants could not perform with circuses in the state and it went into effect in January.”

The circus has also planned stops in Illinois at Belleville, Madison, Highland, Olney, Salem and DuQuoin, for more information or to purchase tickets contact circus chairman Gary Pops at 888-567-1870 or visit www.soilshrinercircus.com.

Circus proceeds benefit of the Ainad Shriners General Fund. Contributions do not benefit the Shriners Hospital and are not tax deductible.

More like this: