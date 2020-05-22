GLEN CARBON - By day, sophomore student, Aidan RoosEvans, is a strong Father McGivney Catholic student in the classroom. By late afternoon/evening, Aidan changes into a racing suit and is typically on his own home racing track or at a nearby racing track in Belleville. Aidan has already made his mark as one of the top-ranked Professional Flat Track Racers in the country.

It seems as if Aidan was born attached to a motorcycle. Aidan’s family quickly showed him the ins and outs of racing and by 3 years old, he participated in his first race at Brownstown, Il.

After some years in motorcycle racing, he took a break from the age of 10-14, to start racing cars (Micro, Midgets, Sprint cars and ARCA cars - Automobile Racing Cars of America). He returned to Flat Track Racing of motorcycles just last year and recently achieved professional status. Roof Systems, Vance and Hines, Factory Yamaha, and Hinson are among his several sponsors with A-1 Racing.

In January of 2020, Aidan decided to turn pro in the Flat Track Racing ranks. He said he was extremely excited to become a professional.

“We have been doing this since I was 3 years old," Aidan said of motorcycle racing. "Since I can remember, I always looked up to guys racing pro and now I have made it. It makes me happy my natural ability as a kid has come back after being in cars for five years. I love that I will be riding for a team in a pro rink this year.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic has already caused the pro Flat Track Racing schedule to be altered, which Aidan has been down about, but he is excited to resume action this summer.

He said he loves attending Father McGivney. Aidan praised his fellow students, faculty, and administration and considers McGivney School his home away from home.

“It is really enjoyable going to a small school,” he said.

Aidan does not play any sports for the Griffins because of his racing schedule. However, he constantly trains with cross-fit and works out at area tracks. He said Flat Track Racing professionals have to be fit to withstand the physical challenges of the sport.

Aidan said his dad and grandfather both road motorcycles. His dad raced and he said, “I got the fever for it from my dad and grandfather.”

“This (racing) is what I grew up on,” he said. “I love motorcycles and racing.”

