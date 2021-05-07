ALTON - The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed many event structures over the past two years, however, Alton High School will have in-person graduation this year. Because of the COVID Pandemic, the graduation will be spread over two dates.

Also, because Public School Stadium renovations are complete, the graduations will be held at the breathtaking facility. The first graduation date is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, and second at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Both Alton High School graduations will be live on Riverbender.com.

Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said she is definitely excited to have the graduations in person again.

She also agreed Public School Stadium is a beautiful place to hold the graduations.

"When you drive down State Street in Alton, it is simply amazing to look at the facility," she said.

Dr. Baumgartner said she and other teachers, administrators, were so thankful the students would be able to graduate with an in-person ceremony and is also glad to see it divided into two sessions to keep the attendance moderate for COVID-19 social distancing.

"I hope the weather cooperates," she said. "We will make a decision by Thursday of that week on whether or not to have it at Public School Stadium, but that is the plan right now."

Dr. Baumgartner also announced that at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21, a senior parade is planned to begin at the corner of Henry and Landmarks to honor graduates.

"This gives parents and the community a chance to cheer for their graduates and decorate vehicles for them."

