ALTON - This year Alton High School's theatre department presents Crimes at the Old Brewery by Tim Kelly with the first show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, in the AHS auditorium.

In the mid nineteenth century, breweries in the cities of New York were a place that attracted some of the worst crimes, including, robberies, scandal, and even murder. Manhattan’s breweries, especially the old ones, were home to all of these things. The play was published in 1992, and is based on a real historical place with just a touch of fictional characters to bring the show to life.

“It’s a play based on a true place with an actual historical place in the five points district of New York.” says Kristine Doering, theatre department director at Alton High School. “At the time, the old brewery was the center crime of for the area and once you entered the brewery, if you weren’t a tenant, you would be murdered.”

This production is a show in which all of these crimes take place. In the center of this crime, there is always one person who controls it all.

“My character is Jack, and he likes to go by Jack-O-Lantern.” said Jayson Heil, junior. “He is the crime leader of The Old Brewery which is where all the crime in the lower five points districts of Manhattan comes from.”

In the play, everyone in Manhattan knows to stay clear of Jack and his gang, or else you end up with like the rest of his victims who walked down murder alley. A king of crime is not complete without his queen and his ruthless pawns.

“My character is Margaret and she is the ringleader of the show.” said Brooke Snyder, senior. “She works for him, and she also provides some conflict in the show.”

Her problems would soon involve someone who will in turn help, but also ruin her plans.

“My character is Irene Felton, she is a rich girl with rich parents.” said Alicia Dyer, senior. “She is captured by Jack-O-Lantern, and you’ll have to see the show to see if she makes it out alive.”

Crimes at the Old Brewery is a show that gives the perfect scare, while giving you the continuous edge to keep going and see it out until the end. The show runs Thursday, October 26, through the Saturday, October 28, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00, tickets are eight dollars and the show will give you that perfect thrill that’s just in time for Halloween.

Gerald Chanerl is a senior journalism student and managing editor for the RedBird Word at Alton High School.

