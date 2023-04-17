ALTON - Alton High junior tennis player Luke Boyd is off to a good start this spring with the Redbirds boys squad.

Luke BoydLuke served as a captain last year and this year. He was all-conference and all-conference academic team for the past two years.

Luke is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton.

"Luke was our team MVP last year because he is a vocal leader who works hard in practices and matches," Coach Jesse Macias said. "He is a really strong doubles player and his partner is Nate Bartlett.

"Luke is our number three player in singles. He has improved his serve this year and he is moving better.

"He’s working on constructing longer points. He’s a good athlete and leader."

