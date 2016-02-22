EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High School participated in Saturday’s IHSA Sectional Meet at Edwardsville and posted some of its top performances of the season, but did not qualify anyone for state.

Springfield scored 298 points to claim the team championship on the day, with Edwardsville second at 183; O'Fallon finished third with 151, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was fourth at 105, followed by Jacksonvlle (93), Chatham Glenwood (69.5), Springfield Southeast (40 and Jacksonville Routt (9). The Senators won seven of the 12 events on the day, with Westfair Christian of Jacksonville winning two events (the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) while Collinsville's Vinnie O'Connor (in the 50 freestyle) and Belleville East's Logan Theiss (in the 100 backstroke) also won their way to Evanston.

Edwardsville had one swimmer – Brian Baggette – qualify for state in the 500. McGivney Catholic and Granite City – had swimmers take part as individuals, but none qualified for the state meet.

The Redbirds' top swimmers on the day included the 4x50 medley relay team of Caden Akal, Aiden Napp, Cole Akal and Alex Cook second in 1:43.15); Sam Tillman (equal ninth in the 200 free in 2:20.44 and 25th in the 100 back in 1:16.60); Caden Akal (seventh in the 50 free in 22.82 and sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.12); Cole Akal (ninth in the 100 free in 51.10); Cook (eighth in the 500 free in 5:16.35); the team of Cole Akal, Napp, Cook and Caden Akal in the 4x50 free relay (fourth in 1:36.11); and Napp (10th in the 100 breast in 1:05.93).

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

