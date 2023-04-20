ALTON - Alton High School will have another memorable spring production when it presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 7 p.m. on April 27, 28, and 29 at AHS Auditorium.

Anne Davis, the Alton High director, said the production is based on the following: "Way, way back many centuries ago, not long after the Bible began lived a man named Jacob and his 12 sons. The production is based on their lives."

Davis said the story in this Alton High production is told to the audience by three narrators (Olivia Buck, Madison Ingram, and Makenzie Jones). Joseph, (Aaron Swanson) was Jacob’s (T.J. Lockhart) favorite son and he bestowed upon Joseph an Amazing Technicolor Coat. This made his 11 brothers (Aden Mayhew, Brandon Hayes, Eli Ware, Isaiah Moore, Jayden Snow, Kyle Neace, Landon Owen, Marvin Short, Mackenzie Ingram, Matt Taylor, and Max Barham) very jealous. So jealous, that they sell him into slavery, and off to Egypt he goes. Joseph first serves in the household of Potiphar (Kyle Neace). Potiphar’s wife (Morgan Palmer) tries to seduce Joseph which promptly lands him in jail.

Davis continued and said "Joseph is an interpreter of dreams. While he is in jail, he interprets the dreams of two men. The Butler (Aden Mayhew) and the Baker (Eli Ware). Pharoah (Matt Taylor) summons Joseph to interpret his dreams and thus becomes Pharoah’s, right-hand man. Through many twists and turns, Joseph is eventually reunited with his family and all ends well."

The story is supported by the Wives of Jacob and his Sons. (Amirah Perry, Janes Shires, Kenlea Tyler, Sophie Doering, Victoria Brown, Anna Brady, Ashlynn Pohlman, Jada Smith, Juliana Stevenson, Miranda Hudanick, Morgan Jones, and Nora Mifflin).

A Children’s Chorus is also included in this production. (Aiva Moore, Aubrey Spencer, Avery Brooks, Charlotte Crause, Danica Dornes, Emma Korg, Emmalee Jamison, Garrett Jamison, Jackson Saville, Mia Noel, Noah Rose, Penelope Elfrink, Reagan Fergusson, Sopheia Meyer)

"This is a fast-moving, high-energy show with many memorable moments," Davis said. "AHS Pit Orchestra brings the music to life. The sets were made and painted by students in the AHS Construction Trades class and the Art class."

Davis directs this production with a team of other directors: Leah Galbraith, Rachel Brady, Laura Plummer, Derrick Davault, Julia Frazier, Melissa Sharpe, and Kristi Doering.

Tickets are $12 for adult and $5 for student. All seats are Reserved and can be purchased through https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73231

