CHARLESTON - Freshman athlete Rayna Raglin had a very successful final at the IHSA Class 3A state track finals on May 20 at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston for Alton High. Raglan finished sixth in the 100 meters, running a personal record 12.01 seconds and also finished seventh in the long jump, going 5.50 meters to make the podium.

It's only the beginning of what promises to be a very successful track career for Raglin, a very hard worker who is preparing herself for success on the track.

For her efforts on and off the track, Raglin has been named an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Raglin's head coach, Chelsea Anderson, was very proud of Raglin's and teammate Kaylea Lacey's efforts at state and has high hopes for their futures.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Without a doubt, I'm very proud of both ladies, as they competed as freshmen in a field of upperclassmen," Anderson said in a recent phone interview. "With Rayna, she definitely competed in her race in the 100, with setting a personal record of 12.01 seconds. And I know that for certain, she will be a state champ in her event once again."

Raglin has been running since she was a student at Alton Middle School, also enjoying success at the state level, and has worked very hard to enjoy her success on the track. And she's fought off much adversity to make the podium at the IHSA meet.

"She's overcome so much," Anderson said, "and battled to be on the podium in her two events at state. She's driven to winning, she's driven to succeed."

There isn't any question in Anderson's mind that Raglin will be a state champion by the time she graduates in 2026.

"Absolutely," a very proud Anderson said. "I 100 percent do not doubt Rayna will be a state champion, whether it's her sophomore, junior or senior year. I look forward to seeing her on the podium again and again."

More like this: