Great News! The reunion ticket price will be $38 per person! You will receive dinner, drinks and dessert! Plus each person will receive a party favor! Entertainment will be provided! The payment deadline will be July 18th! However, please pay as soon as possible because we have to spend money up front for this event! Please mail the payment to the following address:

AHS Class of 92
P.O. Box 511
East Alton, IL 62024

Checks can be made payable to the AHS Class of 92!

AHS Class of 92 - 20 Year Reunion
Lockhaven Country Club
August 18, 2012
6:30pm until 11:30pm
 
 

