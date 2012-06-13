AHS Class of 92 - 20 Year Reunion Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Great News! The reunion ticket price will be $38 per person! You will receive dinner, drinks and dessert! Plus each person will receive a party favor! Entertainment will be provided! The payment deadline will be July 18th! However, please pay as soon as possible because we have to spend money up front for this event! Please mail the payment to the following address: AHS Class of 92

P.O. Box 511

East Alton, IL 62024 Article continues after sponsor message Checks can be made payable to the AHS Class of 92! AHS Class of 92 - 20 Year Reunion

Lockhaven Country Club

August 18, 2012

6:30pm until 11:30pm



More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip