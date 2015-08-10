The Alton Senior High School Class of 1980 is looking for contact information for all alum. Please contact Linda Mortland at 618-433-1680 or via email at lmortlandrrr@aol.com or Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291 with email or physical address so that invitations and complete information about class reunion events can be sent.

The 35th reunion will be held on October 10, 2015 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Clubhouse located at 4701 College Avenue in Alton. The cost to attend is $35 per person and includes dinner, dancing and fun. A printable registration form can be found on the Class of 1980 Facebook page “AHS Class of 80”.

In addition to the reunion event, organizers invite classmates and friends to attend the Alton High School football game on Friday, October 9, where commemorative jerseys will be distributed and worn if ordered in advance.

Article continues after sponsor message

If classmates have any photographs to include in a photo montage, please send them to lmortlandrrr@aol.com by August 30.

Reservation deadline is August 15th.

Complete information on the events can also be found on the Facebook page “AHS Class of 80."

More like this: