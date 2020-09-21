AHS Class Of 1973 Medicare Party Scheduled For Oct. 9 Has Been Postponed Again
September 21, 2020 10:09 AM September 21, 2020 11:17 AM
ALTON - The Alton High Class of 1973 Medicare Party scheduled for Oct. 9, has been postponed against because of COVID-19.
"We are hoping to schedule for Spring 2021, but nothing has been finalized yet," Janet Long Brehm, AHS Class of 1973 Reunion Chair, said. "Sorry for the confusion."