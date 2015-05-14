Lewis and Clark Community College Golfer Colin Ahlvers earned the championship title in the NJCAA D-II Region 24 Tournament last week—and made history by becoming the college’s first regional golf champion.

The No. 1 title earned Ahlvers a trip to play in the national championship May 19-22 at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Ahlvers, 23, of Collinsville, Illinois, clinched the No. 1 spot in the region during the three-round tournament held at Weibring Golf Club, in Normal, Illinois. He posted a 76 in round one, a 72 in round two and a 70 in round three—carding a 218 for medalist honors.

“It feels great to win the regional championship title,” Ahlvers said. “After the first two rounds I was behind the leader by one shot. The morning of the third round, play was postponed due to rain. I was hoping they wouldn’t cancel. I knew if I could just play that third round, I had a good chance at winning the title. Luckily the weather cleared up and I played my best game that day.”

Ahlvers is the second golfer in the last two years to represent Lewis and Clark at nationals. Last year Lewis Bain finished 14th out of a field of 128 and was named All-American.

Head Golf Coach Dave Sobol said he could not be more proud of Ahlvers’ performance at regionals and expects great things for him at nationals and beyond.

“It is a testament of Colin’s work ethics,” said Coach Sobol. “This young man is always the first to practice and the last to leave, and he has a natural talent. It is just fun to be a part of this with him. I’ve known Colin for years and the best for him is yet to come.”

Ahlvers said golf is a family tradition. His mother Teri and father Mark Ahlvers play, as do his younger siblings and his grandfather.

“I played nearly every sport growing up, but golf has always been my favorite. I remember starting to learn golf as soon as I could walk,” Ahlvers said. “My grandpa is a big golfer, and I always like having him there when I’m competing. He was there at the regional tournament, always a step ahead on the fairway acting as a ball spotter. I was glad he was there to support me and to see me win the title.”

Ahlvers, who plans to play golf at the university level in the fall, said he has great expectations of himself for nationals and is practicing daily.

“I feel I have a good chance to win and definitely want to be in the top 10,” he said.

