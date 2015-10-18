ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Trey Aguirre and Jesse Simmons closed out Senior Night with a torrid first half of touchdown passes and catches in a 67-18 win over Metro East Lutheran Friday at Public School Stadium.

Aguirre completed 11 of 14 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns. Simmons caught three touchdown passes and tossed a touchdown to Aguirre.

Marquette Catholic scored eight touchdowns in the first half.

The Explorers’ coach Darrell Angleton said Aguirre was on fire in the first half and his offense gave him plenty of time to throw the ball.

“If the offensive line gives him a lot of time, he can pick apart a defense,” Angleton said.

Simmons had a total of 126 yards receiving and was extraordinary in the first half.

“Jesse has probably the best hands of any receiver I have ever coached,” Angleton said. “He is so sure-handed and a great target for Trey.”

Angleton said his team purposely worked the passing game in the first half, preparing for next week against Mt. Olive and hopefully the playoffs.

In the second quarter, Metro East Luthean’s Maulik Allen ran for an 80-yard touchdown. Jerry Watson had a 49-yard touchdown run for the Knights in the third period and Damien James tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Kennedy for the final score in the fourth quarter.

