JERSEYVILLE - A Godfrey man has been charged with driving an ATV under the influence of alcohol without a valid license or registration, while a Dow man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to recent court filings out of Jersey County.

John E. Cloninger, 41, of Godfrey, was charged on June 13 for an incident on May 8 when he “drove a green All Terrain Vehicle with no registration” on US Highway 67 near Stagecoach Road “when his blood alcohol content was in excess of .16,” according to court filings.

Cloninger was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license. He was issued a Class 2 felony for the aggravated DUI charge and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license. Bail was not noted, but more information and updates on this case can be found here.

Christopher A. Norris, 47, of Dow, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on June 16. Court documents state Norris “knowingly possessed metal knuckles” after previously being convicted of a felony.

Norris was issued a Super Class 3 felony charge and his bail was set at $25,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

