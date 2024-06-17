GODFREY — The Ageless Med Spa, owned by Megan Springman, held an open house at its Godfrey location on Saturday, drawing an excellent turnout.

Springman, who began her medical business services in her basement, has expanded her enterprise to a prominent location at 3011 Godfrey Road.

The spa now offers a wide array of services, including medical weight loss, Botox, wrinkle removal, scar removal, and more.

"I do a lot of weight loss programs and skin care," Springman said. "When people lose weight or build confidence in their skincare, it helps them with their self-image, which is very important."

Springman is a Marquette graduate who went on to earn a Nurse Practitioner’s Degree, along with a dental hygiene degree.

In addition to its primary services, Ageless Med Spa also provides hair removal, laser specials, and facial spas.

"I absolutely couldn't do this without being a nurse practitioner," Springman noted.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, Springman's business can be contacted by calling (618) 374-6100 or texting (618) 818-9303.

The website for the business can be found by clicking here.

