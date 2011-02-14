McKay NAPA Auto Parts announces their '24th Annual AG DAYS' Sale next week. With spring farm season just around the corner they have lots of specials to offer everyone. The event will be held at all 17 McKay NAPA locations Feb. 21 through Mar. 1st with sale pricing on a variety of items from batteries to shop towels, hydraulic oil, and more. Their Tool & Equipment Sale will run Feb. 18th to Mar. 12th. Pick up NAPA Filters for the entire year at fabulous prices already on sale now through March 12th.

'STOP IN FOR DEALS AND A MEAL' with Jim McKay offering up sandwiches between 11 AM and 1 PM. The eight locations hosting lunch this year are: Nokomis, on Monday, Feb. 21; Hillsboro, Tuesday, Feb. 22; Staunton, Wednesday, Feb. 23; Jerseyville, Thursday, Feb. 24; Virden, Friday, Feb. 25; Carlinville, Saturday, Feb. 26; Carlyle, Monday, Feb. 28; and Centralia on Tuesday,

March 1st.

The additional stores offering all of the AG DAYS sales are Bethalto, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Highland, Litchfield, Godfrey, Greenville, Collinsville, and Wood River. McKay NAPA Auto Parts has been serving customers since 1937.

