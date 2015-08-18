GRANTFORK - The Alhambra-Grantfork Telephone Company’s appreciation picnic was held August 2nd, 2015 at the Grantfork Park in Grantfork, IL. It was also a celebration of 60 years of service for the telephone company and was a huge success with over 375 in attendance.

To celebrate 60 years of service, Alhambra-Grantfork Telephone Company provided their guests with an afternoon of free giveaways, drawings, food, ice cream, music, kids’ games and a bounce house. Some of the attendance prizes that were given to guests were free internet service, cash, gift certificates, and BBQ sets. There were also displays featuring historic cars, tractors, and telephone memorabilia.

To be given a chance to enter the drawing for the 40 inch television and cardinal tickets, guests were asked to view Alhambra-Grantfork Communications NEW television service, SkitterTV. SkitterTV is a combination of local and cable channels that offers only the most popular viewing channels, leaving out all of the “junk channels” that often come along with other TV packages. Included in its lineup are Fox Sports Midwest, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, Fox Sports 1 & 2, The Outdoor Channel, National Geographic, RFD, The Hallmark Channel along with many more. The advantage of SkitterTV’s package is that it is not necessary to ‘tier up’ to receive these premium channels. You can receive all of these great channels and many others for only $54.95 per month!

Another benefit with SkitterTV is when the weather is bad, you still have TV! Alhambra-Grantfork Communications prides themselves on their state-of-the-art fiber optic network. They currently supply more than 60% of their customers with fiber to the home and project. By year 2017, 90% of their customers will have fiber to their homes. Having an all fiber optic network to the home gives customers access to increased speeds, a more secure connection, increased reliability, and a home capable of handling future technological advances.

If you live in the Grantfork or Alhambra area and are interested in learning more about the services they offer, please call the office at 618-488-2165 or send an email to info@agtelco.com.

