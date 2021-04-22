ALTON - It had been two track and field seasons ago since Edwardsville, Alton and O’Fallon girls had competed on a track because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but on Wednesday afternoon the drought was broken.

The girls competed at Alton High School in races on the track and some field events, but certified times were not kept.

“The coaches just kept times themselves,” said Tigers’ head girls track and field coach Camilla Eberlin. “This was our second meet of the season and the girls are working really hard. It has been a lot of fun to see them running again. We are mixing things up for these Tri/Quad Meets to get the girls some experience since it has been two years since their last outdoor season.”

Alton head girls track and field coach Jada Moore said her girls are small in numbers because of COVID, but plan to keep building the talent.

Renee Raglin stepped out in the 100 and 200 meters and posted times of 13.02 and 28.2. Coach Moore said the goal will be to get some goals set for the girls and qualify some athletes to state.

Moore agreed that she and her girls are overjoyed to be out on the track competing again.

On Wednesday, April 28, Alton competes in a tri-meet at Belleville East with the Lancers and O’Fallon.

Edwardsville’s girls have a meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Belleville West.

On May 8, Edwardsville and Alton both compete in the a meet at O’Fallon that starts at 10 a.m.

