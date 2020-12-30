After Domestic Call, Alton Police Performs Crisis Intervention Wednesday On Teresa Street
ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a crisis intervention on Teresa Street in Alton off Belle Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the call was initially a domestic situation, but thankfully, there were no serious injuries and the situation was resolved. A person was transported to a local hospital for assistance from the home.
Also, those in the residence had dogs, who were taken to be cared for from the scene, he said.