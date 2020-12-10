ALTON - Today Black’s Sporting Goods at 3011 Godfrey Road in Godfrey announced that they will be closing for good after 65 years in business.

Black's Sporting Goods has been in the Riverbend for over 65 years, originally opening in 1955 on Broadway in Alton, offering a local choice for sporting goods. Black's focused on everything from customized team uniforms to any sporting items to go along with the outfits.

The business's current owner, Brad Haug took over the business on January 1, 2018. He is the first non-family member to run Black’s. The business recently relocated to a new location, on Godfrey Road, having previously been located on Grovelin Street for 40 years, and Broadway in Alton before that.

"Unfortunately, we reached the finish line," the owner said on the store's Facebook page. "Barring identifying a new owner, we will be closing for good at the end of the year. So this is an ideal time to find great buys on top-quality team sporting goods items. All in-stock inventory will be 30 percent off our already competitive prices through December 31. If you have a Black's gift certificate or voucher, make sure you redeem it by December 31. We appreciate your loyalty to Black's over the years and we've enjoyed serving generations of athletes. Note that all orders that have been placed will be fulfilled even if the delivery falls into 2021."

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said unfortunately this is the first business in the village to close because of the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It is pretty sad," Mayor McCormick said. Mayor McCormick described owner Brad Haug as "a hard worker" and he did everything he could to make it work.

"He was always there and always promoting his business," McCormick said.

"He bought the business and moved to Godfrey. Kids aren't playing sports and it's just another shame to what COVID-19 is doing to this business and small businesses all over the country."

The mayor encouraged area residents to support Black's in final sales during the Christmas season.

