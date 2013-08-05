DDR Event Services Perimeter & Crowd Control is supporting Alton's newest art gallery and Alton's
artistic community by creating and promoting entrepreneur opportunities for African-American artists. DDR ES will lease a spot at the JMC Design Gallery Co-Op for 6 months giving 6 different African-American artists one month each to explore the opportunity for free.

This spot is available for a one-time use for first time users only.  Artists must adhere to JMC Design Gallery Co-Op guidelines. DDR ES continues to help African-Americans in this community with different opportunities. DDR ES is owned by Derrick and Kathleen Richardson.

Contact: 
JMC Design Gallery Co-Op 
726 Belle St.
Alton, IL 62002
618-463-0566

