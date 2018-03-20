MARYVILLE - African Vision of Hope, a local non-profit in Maryville, IL., funds and operates five schools in Zambia, Africa. African Vision of Hope is now in the process of building a Girls House of Hope Orphanage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel Goodhue, the media manager for African Vision of Hope, said recently $50,000 was still needed in order to finish the House of Hope and move girls in by this summer.

"The orphanage will not only be providing the girls with a safe place to live, but also with food, medical care, an education, and hope for the future," Goodhue said. "Four out of ten Zambian girls will be sold into marriage between the ages of 14 to 18. Of the girls living in our current boarding house, which is full to capacity, 95 percent of the girls have endured child slavery in exchange for a meal. With the addition of the Girls House of Hope Orphanage, hundreds of girls will be saved from the streets and put into a home and a classroom."

Goodhue stressed again that the Girls House of Hope Orphanage will be completed by early summer 2018 and girls will be moving in as soon as possible. With the public's help, more people will be reached and more girls will be taken off the streets. For more information or to see pictures of the Girls House of Hope: https://africanvisionofhope.org/girls-house-of-hope/

More like this: