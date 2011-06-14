AFL Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The "ARTS FOR LIFE" Awards Ceremony was held on June 5th and Alton Little Theater tied itself for the honor bestowed upon FOREVER PLAID:PLAID TIDINGS and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as best small ensemble musicals. Congratulations go out to the cast and and production teams of both shows, particularly directors, Liz Enloe and Kevin Frakes and vocal directors, Steve Loucks and Allison Neace. Shawn Neace also took home the winner's trophy for "best Actor in a Featured Role" for his strong vocals as the man-eating plant the Audrey II in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Many ALT actors attended the ceremony and were happy to share the awards with each other and to offer congratulations to the "Lifetime Achievement" Recipient, Dick Hunsaker , who has appeared at ALT in " The Man Who Came to Dinner" and "Auntie Mame". Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip