GLEN CARBON - Home, business owners and farmers anywhere in Madison County have an opportunity to take advantage of record low pricing through a limited-time solar group purchase program. "Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon" is a solar group buy program endorsed by the County that can facilitate investment in lower cost solar installations through the power of volume purchasing. Join us for a FREE, one-hour seminar, or Solar Power Hour, which educates homeowners, small business owners, and farmers on the benefits of solar energy and Federal and State financial incentives. It's the first step to participate in the program and going solar. Go to "Solarizemcgc.com" for more details. Scheduled Power Hours and locations are as follows: 6/27/17 Tuesday 6:00 PM Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville

6/29/2017 Thursday 6:00 PM Welcome Center at Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville

7/10/2017 Monday 7:30 PM Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville ( This presentation will discuss solar incentives for farms in greater detail )

7/10/2017 Monday 7:30 PM Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville ( This presentation will discuss solar incentives for farms in greater detail )

August 1, 2017 Monday 6PM Glen Carbon Police Department Community Conference Room, 157 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon

For questions you can contact Chris Krusa, Program Sponsor for Glen Carbon at: 410-490-4024 or by email clkrusa@charter.net.