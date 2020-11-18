GRAFTON - With the recently announced Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations in effect for all of Illinois, as well as the approach of winter weather, Aerie's Resort will regrettably close beginning Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and will reopen Friday, December 4, 2020.

This temporary closure includes the Winery, the Terrace, Grafton Zipline, and Grafton SkyTour. Room reservations for Lodging guests may still be honored; please call our Lodging Office at 618.786.8439 to confirm.

During this time, our COVID-19 Response Plan will be reviewed, and Aerie's leadership will be coordinating with local and state health officials on how to best manage continuing operations.

We are committed to placing the health and safety of our staff, visitors, and guests first and foremost. We are thankful for your continued support during these difficult times, and we look forward to serving you again soon. Please visit us on Facebook or at aeriesresort.com in the coming days for more updates.

