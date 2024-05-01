GRAFTON - Discover more adventure at Aerie’s Resort with our new guided UTV Tours. Join the fun on one of our brand new six-passenger Kawasaki Mule Pro-FXT UTV’s. Ride along as we explore the picturesque hills and hollows surrounding Aerie’s attractions, traversing creek beds, navigating limestone rock formations, climbing wooded paths, and spying local wildlife.

Article continues after sponsor message

Look up and you might see a red-tailed hawk, a majestic bald eagle, or some folks having the time of their lives on the Grafton Zipline. There’s no telling what we might come across on this unique 30-minute tour, so have your camera ready! We’re proud to bring this new attraction to the City of Grafton, the Rivers & Routes region, and the entire Midwest.

Families looking for an exciting summer adventure need to look no further than Aerie's Resort. With the convenience of online bookings for attractions and overnight rentals, planning the perfect family vacation has never been easier. Our 2024 season starts this week, with the SkyTour, Lodging, Terrace Restaurant & Winery, Gift Shop, Alpine Coaster, and Adventure Tours open every day beginning Thursday May 2nd, and Zipline canopy tours open Thursday through Sunday. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the Midwest's best resort - book your visit to Aerie's Resort today!

About Aerie’s Resort: “The Best View in the Midwest” is at Aerie’s Resort, overlooking the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers in historic Grafton, Illinois. Aerie’s features comfortable & convenient lodging, full-service dining, live music & events, and outdoor attractions including the SkyTour aerial lift, Grafton Zipline, Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, and our new Adventure Tours. From the humble beginnings of a quaint hilltop winery and a few overnight stays in 2001, Aerie’s brand has expanded to become the premier destination of family fun & adventure for the Midwest region. For more information, visit www.aeriesresort.com.

More like this: