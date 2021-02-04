GRAFTON - After a temporary closure due to pandemic-related mitigation efforts, Aerie’s Resort is delighted to announce we are again open for business as of Thursday, February 4th, 2021. This includes the Winery, Gift Shop, Lodging, and Grafton SkyTour, with Grafton Zipline tours to resume shortly.

Access to amenities “on the hill” will continue to be reached exclusively via a leisurely ride on the Grafton SkyTour. Open-air chairlifts and enclosed gondolas will both be boarding at our downtown terminal, at the corner of Main and Market Streets behind Grove Memorial Park.

Seasonally adjusted hours of operation for the SkyTour are 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last SkyTour ride up) Thursdays through Sundays. Winery hours are 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (last SkyTour ride down) Thursdays through Sundays, and the Gift Shop in the Terrace will be open 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. those same days. Lodging is available seven days a week, with the downtown registration office open 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. everyday.

In addition, we are pleased to announce some exciting new renovations to our Terrace banquet facility. We’re creating a more versatile venue with an eye towards safe social distancing, allowing us to serve food & drink and offer entertainment to customers in this beautiful room on a regular basis, not just during special events. We look forward to reopening the facility near the end of this month.

Aerie’s Resort continues our commitment to placing the health and safety of our guests and staff first and foremost. We are grateful for your ongoing support and understanding during challenging times, and we’re thrilled to resume our mission of providing great food & drink, family fun & festivities, and of course, the Best View in the Midwest. Visit us on Facebook or at aeriesresort.com for additional updates, or call (618) 786-8439 to book a room or for more information.

