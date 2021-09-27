AEG Vision Opens New Operations Center in Alton, Illinois

ALTON - AEG Vision, a leading owner and operator of premier Optometry Practices across the U.S., announced today the opening of the new AEG Vision Operations Center in Alton, Illinois, effective October 1st.

The new facility is a relocation and expansion of the previous service center, which has been in Alton for the last 24 years. The original facility was founded in 1997 as a support office for Crown Vision Centers across Missouri and Illinois. Crown Vision Center has been owned and operated by AEG Vision since 2017.

“AEG Vision and Crown Vision Center have been part of the Alton community for decades,” said Eric Anderson, CEO of AEG Vision. “We are honored to continue this legacy and grow our economic support of the local community.”

The new AEG Vision Operations Center is home to 50 employees in multiple service areas including Revenue Cycle Management and a national Call Center. Both teams support AEG Vision’s 230+ practices in 12 states.

“Our Operations Center employees, their families, and the entire Alton community are part of the AEG Vision family,” said Johnny Bond, AEG Vision Chief Operations Officer. “The new Operations Center shows our commitment to providing the resources and environment that our support teams need to thrive.”

The new AEG Vision Operations Center is located at:

111 East 4th Street, Suite 440

Alton, IL 62002

