ALTON - A unique event will be held for the 21+ crowd in Alton to remind them of simpler times.

Called the Adult Prom for Charity, the event was created by Heather Robinson and a cadre of volunteers. It will have a theme of a Yule Ball with plenty of nods to Harry Potter as well as modern Paganism. It will be held at the historic Ballroom of the Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway in Alton on Dec. 8, 2018, from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase on Brown Paper Tickets, and are $40 each. Profits go to Riverbend Crisis Food Center. It is sponsored Megyme Productions and food and drink will be provided by Old Bakery Beer Company.

"This is a formal event for adults 21 and older," Robinson said in a Facebook message. "We don't have enough nights out for ourselves, and certainly don't have an opportunity to dress formally often anymore. We wanted to recreate what is often depicted by many as one of the best times of our lives."

The even was inspired by a joke, Robinson said. She and her friends wanted to rent a party bus, dress formally and go have a night in St. Louis. Robinson said many of the people helping her with the event are not even from Alton, but feel its draw and positive impact.

Live music will be a large part of the event as well. Alton's own electronic artist, HopeIStayHidden will be playing alongside Lung, a two-piece indie rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, Rec Riddles, a hip-hop act from St. Louis, and Bounce House, a synth pop band from St. Louis. Keith On Da Beat will also be DJing the event.

While this is a first in Alton, Robinson said other adult proms have occurred elsewhere, including in St. Louis.

"There have been other events like this in St. Louis, but I'm unsure if there have been any in Alton," she said. "The Harry Potter theme tends to go over well most places, but we wanted to bring in the winter solstice as well, so we're not leaving out any age group.

"This is a unique experience because of the venue," she continued. "We're doing this at the Haunted Ballroom because we think it will go over well with the theme. Besides, who doesn't love going to a formal in an actual ballroom?"

Decorations for the event will be done by the Riverbend Yarn Bombers and Ruthi Dooley Photography will be there to capture the moments.

Robinson said to keep an eye out on the Facebook page and look for them promoting the event around Alton, because tickets will be given away throughout the event's lead-up.

