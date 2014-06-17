On Saturday, June 21st from 11am-2pm, Senior Services Plus' Wellness Center will be hosting an "Adult Field Day" event.

This event is open to any one age 16 & older. Registration for the event will begin at 10:00am. A sack lunch is provided for all who participate, and is sponsored by Stearns Nursing & Rehab.

The timeline for the day's activities is as follows: 10:30-11:15am (Kitchen Sink Race), 11:30 -12:00 (Scavenger Hunt), 12:00-12:30 (Lunch), 12:30-1:00 (Knot Race), and 1:00-2:00 (Tug of War). If any activity finishes early, Wellness Center staff will have an assortment of games prepared as needed (dodge ball, octopus tag-where everyone's it). Please join us for a day of combining both fitness and fun!

To sign up today, contact Ben Bregenzer at 618-465-3298 extension 120. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, visit our website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

