In a meeting last night at the Riverbender.com Community Center there was a unanimous vote to withdraw our application from the Pepsi Refresh contest. In a nationwide contest with 1,346 groups competing we managed to work our way to 1st place during the 3rd week of May after three long months of promoting and voting. We are proud of our accomplishment in this contest and proud of the support this community has given us. Countless businesses and individuals went way above and beyond to support this awareness campaign for our community center. Marquees outside of schools, banks, and other businesses all over our community encouraged people to go to Riverbender.com/vote. Newsletters, Newspapers, Radio Stations, TV stations, Churches, facebook, and all sorts of other promotion helped us with the success of this campaign. We knew going into the contest, particularly the $250,000 bracket, that it would be very very difficult to end up with the prize money.

With any game or contest, you have to have a good strategy. Our strategy and effort put us in first place and even helped other area projects succeed and win big money. Despite our withdrawing from the contest we still consider this initiative a big success. Awareness for our project and the commitment show by this community is something that is a huge benefit to us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Three months of daily voting and constant promotion is a lot to ask of our community so we felt it was time to give you a break, re-group, and re-energize. In addition to thanking you all for your effort, we would like to invite you to come down and see what you have been voting for in person. The place is looking great! We have had a number of very successful events, and our calendar is filling up with all sorts of activities and programs.

Instead of voting today, take a minute and look at our website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter We need you to contribute, but we would also love for you to benefit from this great community project. Special Thanks to our Sponsors, our Adult Advisory Board, our Teen Advisory Board, and our Board of Directors for their continued commitment to this project.

More like this: