Name: Adrian Lee James Pleasant

Parents: Lyndi Lee Samson and Eric Lee Pleasant Jr.

Birthdate: 5/22/15

Time: 9:30 PM

Weight: 6 lbs 15 oz Length 19 in

Hospital: OSF Saint Anothony's

Grandparents: Misti Kay Pleasant of Wood RIver, Jim and Rhonda Samson of Wentzville, MO.

Great Grandparents: Sue Moseley of Florissant, MO, James Samson of Florissant, MO.

